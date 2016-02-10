No. 2 Maryland makes quick work of Bowie State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Darrell Brooks was an assistant coach at six different schools before he became the head coach at Division II Bowie State more than seven years ago.

He was also an assistant at several Division I schools, such as George Washington and George Mason, so he knows what a top 25 team looks like.

Brooks got a first-hand look at another one Tuesday, as his Bulldogs were no match for No. 2 Maryland in a 93-62 setback the day after the Terrapins moved up two spots in the AP poll.

What impressed long-time Maryland resident Brooks about the Terrapins?

“Their consistency,” said Brooks. “They play the same way and that is what championship teams do. They play hard, they play smart, they play through any adversity at all. And they play together. I think that is a team that could be in the Final Four.”

And the win came on a night when Maryland sophomore Melo Trimble took just one shot from the field and had five points in 17 minutes of play as the Terrapins used 14 players.

“They have arguably one of the best point guards in the country,” Brooks said of Trimble, who is from nearby Upper Marlboro, Md. “I think he is the best point guard in the country in the ball screen.”

Guard Rasheed Sulaimon scored 16 points and reserve forward Michal Cekovsky had 11 of his career-high 14 points in the first half for the Terrapins, who won the battle of the boards 39-27.

“It is not easy but I believe in the process,” Cekovsky said of limited action in some games. “I am waiting for my chance. I know I have time” to contribute.

Said Sulaimon: “I was the biggest cheerleader for them” who got more playing time Tuesday.

Maryland was 33 of 44 from the foul line while Bowie State was 11 of 16.

“The good thing is we didn’t have to play guys a lot of minutes. We will take tomorrow off,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said Tuesday. Cekovsky “scored around the rim. It is good for his confidence. It should help us down the road. You hope it gives (the subs) confidence.”

Freshman center Diamond Stone added 14 points and reserve guard Jaylen Brantley added 10 in a season-high 21 minutes for Maryland (22-3), which has now won 27 games in a row at home to set a school record.

“It is a confidence booster for me,” said Brantley, who had played five minutes in the last 4 games. “It has been tough. It is a long season.”

The Terrapins won 26 in a row at home from Feb. 10, 1979, to Jan. 10, 1981.

“To be honest we weren’t ready for the traps,” Turgeon said. “We subbed early and often. It was a good night for us.”

Maryland led by 18 points at halftime and built the margin to 58-35 on a steal and dunk by Sulaimon with 15:50 to go.

The Duke transfer then made a layup and free throw to up the margin to 63-35 with 14:47 left. Guard Jared Nickens made it 73-41 on a 3-pointer with 10:40 left as Turgeon was able to use his bench freely in both halves. A dunk by Cekovsky built the margin to 86-51 with 6:35 left.

Bowie State (13-10) was paced by guard Miles Jackson, who had 13 points and 6 rebounds. Bulldogs guard Justin Beck entered the game averaging a team-high 14.8 points per contest, but he was held scoreless as he missed all 4 shots from the field.

“Playing a state school is big,” said Brooks, who noted the size of the Terrapins and early foul trouble harmed Beck. “The University of Maryland has so much tradition here. It is such an opportunity for our guys.”

It was the first meeting between the schools in regular-season play. The Maryland schools, about 13 miles apart, met in an exhibition game in 2014-15.

“The first timeout I was pretty upset,” Turgeon said of a slow start. “I thought the starters starting the second half started that one like they should have started the first one.”

NOTES: Bowie State last played a Division I team on Nov. 20-21, 2005, against Pacific and Oregon in the Hispanic College Fund Classic hosted by Oregon. The Bulldogs lost 89-60 and 80-55, respectively. ... Maryland plays Saturday at home against Wisconsin while Bowie State hosts Virginia Union on Wednesday in league play. ... Bowie State, a historical black college and university (HBCU), is a Division II member of the CIAA. Head coach Darrell Brooks was an assistant at George Washington, American and several other schools ... Former Bowie State football player Isaac Redman was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2009-13. ... Maryland, Oklahoma and Kansas are the only schools to be ranked in the top 10 all-season long.