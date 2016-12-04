Preview: Bowling Green at Cincinnati

Fresh off its impressive victory at No. 21 Iowa State, Cincinnati returns home riding a four-game winning streak to face Bowling Green on Sunday. The Bearcats ended the Cyclones' 37-game home winning streak against non-conference foes last time out.

Sophomore Jacob Evans III silenced a raucous Iowa State crowd by sinking two free throws with 20 seconds left in overtime to propel the Bearcats to the upset Thursday in a game in which they shot only 35.5 percent from the field. "To win it when you go 3-for-21 from 3, on the road against a great team like that, and they still win the game? It says a lot about the character of our team," Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin told reporters. Bowling Green won its last three after opening the season with four consecutive setbacks.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BOWLING GREEN (3-4): The Falcons are solid on the boards pulling down 42.4 rebounds a game, which ranked 23rd nationally through Friday's games. Senior forward Wes Alcegaire leads three players in double figures, scoring 12.6 points a game, and Zach Denny, a senior guard, is next at 12.1 points and had a season-high 17 when the Falcons edged Murray State 78-77 for its first victory of the season. Antwon Lillard notched his first career double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) in the Falcons' last game - a rout over Division II Notre Dame College - and averages 11 points and six rebounds.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (6-1): Senior point guard Troy Caupain continues to struggle with his shooting, making 2-of-11 shots overall and missing all six of his 3-point attempts against Iowa State, but still snared 10 rebounds and scored seven points to become the 50th member of school's 1,000-point club. Jacob Evans leads the team in scoring at 16.9 points and hit for double figures in all seven contests. Kyle Washington, a transfer from North Carolina State, had 13 points and 10 rebounds Thursday for his fifth double-double of the season and ranks third in the American Athletic Conference in rebounds pulling down 9.4 boards per game.

TIP-INS

1. The Bearcats were 14-3 at home last season and are off to a 4-0 start there this season.

2. The Falcons are shooting 40.44 percent from the field this season while their opponents shoot 40.41.

3. Cincinnati leads the series 8-1 and won at Bowling Green 83-50 last year.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 81, Bowling Green 65