Cincinnati routs Bowling Green

Kyle Washington enjoyed a career night while leading Cincinnati to an 85-56 victory over visiting Bowling Green on Sunday night at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.

Washington, a junior forward, scored career-high 24 points, made 11 of 13 shots, grabbed six rebounds and blocked three shots for the Bearcats (7-1). Justin Jenifer came off the bench to score 14 points. Troy Caupain had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Wes Alcegaire had 16 points and five rebounds for Bowling Green (3-5). Zack Denny added 16 points and four rebounds.

The game started slowly with the two teams combining to miss 13 of their first 14 shots. Bowling Green led 5-1 after four minutes.

The Falcons trailed by only two after Matt Fox made a 3-pointer midway through the opening period, but then the Bearcats began to pull away. Jenifer made a 3-pointer to spark a 10-3 burst that put Cincinnati up 25-16. The Bearcats carried a 41-24 lead into the locker room after Caupain sank back-to-back jumpers to help Cincinnati close the half with a 14-4 run.

The Bearcats continued to maintain a comfortable lead throughout the second half. They went up by 19 on a jumper by Caupain early in the half and took a 53-30 lead on two free throws by Gary Clark.

Cincinnati later extended its lead to 25 on a pair of free throws by Washington. A 3-pointer by Zack Tobler in the final minute gave the Bearcats a 29-point lead, their largest of the game.

Cincinnati shot 55.7 percent from the field, made 6 of 15 from 3-point range and amassed a 38-28 rebounding advantage. Bowling Green shot 36.8 percent and made 6 of 18 from beyond the arc.