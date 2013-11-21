Preview: Bowling Green at Wisconsin

Frank Kaminsky experienced the best scoring night in school history earlier this week and looks for another big performance when No. 15 Wisconsin hosts Bowling Green on Thursday. The junior 7-footer scored 43 points in Tuesday’s 103-85 victory over North Dakota to better the previous record of 42, shared by Ken Barnes (1965) and Michael Finley (1994). Kaminsky was 16-of-19 from the field and hit all six of his 3-point attempts as the Badgers reached 100 for the first time since 1995.

Kaminsky’s previous career high was 19 and he averaged just 4.2 points last season as a sophomore. “As a basketball player, you want every shot to go in and when most of them are going in, it’s going to feel great,” Kaminsky said after the record-breaking effort. “I can’t really describe it. It’s just an awesome feeling.” Bowling Green hasn’t played since losing 75-61 to South Florida last Friday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT BOWLING GREEN (1-1): After two seasons as a reserve, point guard Jehvon Clarke is now running the team and leads the Falcons in scoring at 17 points. He also leads the team with an average of six assists and has eight steals, including six in the season-opening victory over Earlham. Forward Richaun Holmes has five blocks in two games after establishing the school-mark with 73 last season.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (4-0): Just as stunning as Kaminsky’s big outing was that the Badgers reached 100 points in a game. The Badgers are known for methodical basketball and low-scoring games and topping the century mark qualifies as a vast departure. “We got open looks,” coach Bo Ryan explained after the Badgers shot 59.3 percent from the field and went 12-of-20 from 3-point range. “We got good opportunities and when they present themselves, you don’t tell the players, ‘No, don’t take that shot.’”

TIP-INS

1. The teams are meeting for the first time since March 13, 1991 when Wisconsin prevailed 87-79 in the first round of the NIT.

2. Bowling Green is shooting just 60.5 percent from the free-throw line.

3. F Sam Dekker scored a season-high 19 points against North Dakota and his 16-point average ranks second behind Kaminsky’s 17.3.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 87, Bowling Green 70