No. 15 Wisconsin 88, Bowling Green 64: Ben Brust scored 19 points and Sam Dekker and Frank Kaminsky added 14 points apiece as the host Badgers cruised past the Falcons.

Traveon Jackson scored 13 points and Josh Gasser added 11 for Wisconsin (5-0), which shot 54.9 percent from the field. Brust went 5-of-6 from 3-point range as the Badgers went 12-of-20 from behind the arc.

Spencer Parker scored 17 points and Jehvon Clarke added 15 for Bowling Green (1-2). The Falcons were just 1-of-9 from 3-point range while losing their second consecutive outing.

Wisconsin began pulling away midway through the first half after Bowling Green’s Richaun Holmes tied the score at 20 on a jumper. Dekker broke the tie with a 3-pointer and Jackson hit two free throws to culminate a 16-4 surge that made for a 12-point advantage.

The Badgers led 44-28 at the break and boosted the advantage to 25 on two free throws by Gasser with 13:51 remaining. Bowling Green pulled within 67-53 with 8:15 left before Wisconsin scored the next 10 points to protect the large cushion.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bronson Koenig added 10 points for the Badgers. … Bowling Green’s Cameron Black had 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting. … Wisconsin was 20-of-26 from the free-throw line, while the Falcons were just 7-of-14.