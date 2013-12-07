(Updated: Minor editing.)

Xavier 85, Bowling Green 73 (OT): Semaj Christon scored a team-high 22 points as the host Musketeers survived a scare from the Falcons.

James Farr added 15 points and nine rebounds off the bench, while Isaiah Philmore also chipped in with 15 points for Xavier (6-3), which shot 66.7 percent (6-of-9) from beyond the arc. Dee Davis recorded eight points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Musketeers, who finished 54.9 percent from the floor.

Richaun Holmes led the way with a game-high 26 points for Bowling Green (3-5), which has not defeated Xavier since Dec. 28, 1958. Jehvon Clarke and Anthony Henderson pitched in 13 points apiece for the Falcons, who went 18-of-31 from the free-throw line.

Xavier committed 11 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes and Bowling Green took full advantage by closing out the first half with an 12-0 run to take a 33-29 edge into the break. The Musketeers took their first lead lead of the second half when Philmore’s layup put them ahead 41-40 before they extended their advantage to eight after three straight baskets by Christon.

The Falcons used a quick 10-0 spurt to get within 62-61 and went up by two after Henderson’s free throw with 15 seconds left before Christon hit a pair from the charity stripe to send the game into overtime. Christon’s driving layup gave Xavier a 76-70 lead with just over two minutes to go in the extra session and the Musketeers pulled away to snap a three-game losing streak.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Xavier is 6-6 all-time against Bowling Green. … The Musketeers’ bench outscored the Falcons’ reserves 39-12. … Myles Davis scored 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field.