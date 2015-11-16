Preview: Bradley at Arizona

Arizona will try to extend the nation’s longest home-winning streak to 40 games when the No. 10 Wildcats host Bradley on Monday night. No. 40 won’t come easy for Arizona as Bradley is on an emotional high after coming from behind in the final minutes Friday to beat Ball State 54-53.

Arizona looked to be on its way to a comfortable win Friday against visiting Pacific in its season opener, but the Wildcats were forced to put their starters back in to secure the 79-61 victory. Ryan Anderson and Kadeem Allen had strong debuts for Arizona and will look to build off those performances. Anderson, who transferred in from Boston College, shot 5-for-8 and scored 18 points with 12 rebounds, and Allen had a nice line of 13 points, five assists and four rebounds as the starting point guard. Bradley doesn’t have the talent of the Wildcats, but the Braves have an enthusiastic first-year coach in Brian Wardle, who four years ago was the youngest head coach in Division I after he took over the Wisconsin-Green Bay program at age 31.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT BRADLEY (1-0): The Braves started four freshmen and a sophomore in their season opener. Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye got off to the best start among the newcomers, scoring 18 points against Ball State and forcing himself on the defense, evidence by his 9-for-15 shooting performance from the free throw line. Callum Barker, a 6-9, 240-pound forward from Australia, might also be a handful for Arizona if they can’t box him out effectively.

ABOUT ARIZONA (1-0): Gabe York has spent the last three years primarily serving as a backup for the Wildcats, but the 6-3 guard is getting a chance to start this season. He demonstrated his shooting ability in the season opener, hitting 3-of-5 from 3-point distance and scoring 13 points. York has inched his 3-point shooting percentage up each season and finished at 40 percent last season, so hitting half his shots from beyond the arc wouldn’t be a stretch for his senior year.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona C Kaleb Tarczewski has played in 110 consecutive Pac-12 games, the longest active streak.

2. Bradley hasn’t won a road game against a ranked non-conference opponent since 1958 (St. John‘s).

3. Arizona and Bradley haven’t played since the Wildcats won in triple overtime in 1965.

PREDICTION: Arizona 80, Bradley 68