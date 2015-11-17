Arizona State 83, Belmont 74

Arizona State guard Gerry Blakes had 22 points and guard Andre Spight added a career-high 15 points in the Sun Devils’ 83-74 victory over Belmont at Wells Fargo Arena on Monday in Tempe, Ariz.

Reserve forward Savon Goodman had 13 points and 12 rebounds to help Bobby Hurley to his first victory in his second game at Arizona State. Hurley replaced Herb Sendek after last season.

Related Coverage Preview: Bradley at Arizona

Spight, a junior college transfer who had two points in his a loss to Sacramento State in his college debut, made four 3-pointers and reserve guard Kodi Justice had 13 points and three 3-pointers.

The Sun Devils (1-1) scored eight straight points and 12 of 14 to pull away after Belmont cut the lead to 69-68 on forward Evan Bradds’ two free throws with 3:27 remaining.

Guard Austin Luke led Belmont (1-1) with 17 points and guard Craig Bradshaw had 12. Bradds and reserve forward Nick Smith had 11 points.

Blakes and center Eric Jacobsen had eight rebounds apiece as the Sun Devils posted a 45-31 rebounding edge.

Arizona State limited Belmont to 38.1 percent shooting while making 57.1 percent of its shots in the second half to stretch a 36-32 halftime lead.

Belmont, which has made the NCAA Tournament seven times since 2006, is 1-6 against Pac-12 schools. It won at Stanford in 2012.