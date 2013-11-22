Preview: Bradley at Arizona State

Three days after taking Las Vegas by storm with a career-high 40 points, Jahii Carson returns home Friday in hopes of leading Arizona State to its first 5-0 start since 1985-86. The Sun Devils are hosting a Bradley team that opened with four straight victories before falling 81-55 at Illinois on Sunday. The Braves’ primary assignment will be to slow down Carson, who shot 16-of-25 from the field and matched the fifth-highest scoring output in school history in Tuesday’s impressive 86-80 win at UNLV.

Sun Devils center Jordan Bachynski had his fourth straight double-double with 17 points and tied a career high with 15 rebounds in the win, but Carson’s buzz-worthy performance dominated the post-game discussion. “You are going to see some impressive performances this year in college basketball, but I‘m not sure you are going to see as individually dominant as what we saw from Jahii Carson,” said CBS commentator Doug Gottlieb. The 5-10 Carson is shooting 57.4 percent from the field for Arizona State, which is averaging 90 points.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT BRADLEY (4-1): The Braves need a bounce-back effort after being outrebounded 49-25 against Illinois, which held top scorer Walt Lemon Jr. to 12 points on 4-of-15 shooting. “We looked scared and we played scared,” said Bradley coach Geno Ford. “The backboard was the entire story. It’s downright embarrassing. It’s disgraceful.” Senior forward Tyshon Pickett averages 14.2 points and a team-high 8.6 rebounds for the Braves, who were picked to finish fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (4-0): The Braves figure to struggle against the starting frontcourt of Bachynski and 6-7 junior forward Jonathan Gilling, who had eight rebounds but missed all nine of his shots against UNLV. The 7-2 Bachynski averages 13.8 points and 12.5 rebounds for the Sun Devils, who are aiming to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008-09. Penn State transfer Jermaine Marshall had 20 points and three blocked shots in Tuesday’s win, and the senior guard has made an immediate impact while averaging 18.5 points and making 13 of his first 28 shots from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona State has shot 40.8 percent (42-of-103) from 3-point range while limiting opponents to 22.4 percent from beyond the arc.

2. Bradley has lost 17 consecutive games played west of the Mississippi River since a 63-48 win against Drake on March 3, 2011.

3. The teams are meeting for the first time since Arizona State’s 92-81 home victory on Feb. 1, 1965.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 88, Bradley 71