Arizona State 70, Bradley 58: Jahii Carson scored 19 points and Jordan Bachynski collected 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Sun Devils cruised past the visiting Braves.

Jonathan Gilling added 14 points and Carson had seven rebounds and five assists for Arizona State (5-0), which has won its first five games for the first time since 1985-86. Carson, who scored a career-high 40 points in Tuesday’s win at UNLV, made seven of his 15 shots and went 3-for-6 from 3-point range in this one.

Tyshon Pickett scored 23 and Walt Lemon, Jr. added 20 to lead Bradley (4-2), which trailed 43-28 after Arizona State closed the first half on a 31-14 run. Pickett and Lemon combined to shoot 19-of-35 from the field, while their teammates were a combined 6-of-18.

After Carson scored to put the Sun Devils ahead 60-40 with eight minutes remaining, Auston Barnes scored and Omari Grier hit a 3-pointer over the next minute to cut the deficit to 15. Bradley could get no closer, however, and the Sun Devils’ lead ballooned to 18 on Carson’s 3-pointer with 2:37 to play.

Bachynski, who entered the season with five double-doubles in his first 89 games, recorded his fifth this season with an impressive effort against the Braves. The 7-2 senior center made six of his eight shots from the field and scored on a dunk to put Arizona State ahead 56-38 midway through the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bradley has lost 18 consecutive games played west of the Mississippi River since March 3, 2011. … Arizona State was 11-of-14 from the foul line, while Bradley missed eight of its 12 shots. ... The Sun Devils recorded 21 assists and outrebounded the Braves 33-29.