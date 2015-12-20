Boise State 90, Bradley 70

Forward James Webb III scored a career-high 31 points to lead Boise State to a 90-70 victory over Bradley on Sunday at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Bradley had no answer for Webb, who also had eight rebounds in the rout.

The short-handed Broncos (8-4) only had three players available off the bench, but still easily got their fifth straight win as six players had at least nine points.

The Broncos hit only six 3-pointers, but dominated inside, outscoring the Braves 42-20 in the paint. Boise State’s aggressiveness helped them get 34 free-throw attempts, with the Broncos hitting 28 of them.

Freshman guard Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye led Bradley (2-10) with 17 points.

Senior guard Mikey Thompson had 12 points for Boise State, which led by as much as 29 points and clinched the Mountain West/Missouri Valley Challenge for the Mountain West this year.