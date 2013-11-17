Preview: Bradley at Illinois

Bradley is hinting at a return to respectability heading into Sunday’s game at Illinois. Geno Ford’s team reeled off its fourth straight victory to start the season Saturday, but will get its sternest test of the season against the unbeaten Fighting Illini. Walt Lemon Jr. and Omari Grier are the leading scorers for the Braves, who are averaging 78.5 points per game.

The Fighting Illini have averaged 76.7 points in their three victories despite shooting 26 percent from 3-point range and 80-of-188 from the floor overall. John Groce saw his team shake off a challenge from Valparaiso in it’s most recent game after winning comfortably against Alabama State and Jacksonville State, two teams that also lost to Bradley this season. “We didn’t play pretty, but we played the right way,” Groce said after beating Valparaiso. “I love the fact that we got punched in the mouth on an 8-0 run and got right back on an 11-1 run. That’s good for this team to understand because that’s going to happen.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, none

ABOUT BRADLEY (4-0): The Braves finished last season one game over .500 at 18-17 after setting a school record with 25 losses in Ford’s first season as head coach in 2011-12. Winning on the road has been a particular problem in recent seasons, as a 7-32 record in their last 39 away games would attest. This will be the Braves first road game of the season against a team that has won 25 straight nonconference games at home.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (3-0): The Fighting Illini are also trending upward thanks to an appearance in last season’s NCAA Tournament, where they won their opening game. Two years ago, they were 17-15, which facilitated the hiring of Groce, formerly of Ohio. Rayvonte Rice leads the team in scoring at 17.7 per game while Joseph Bertrand is second in scoring and first in rebounds at eight per game.

TIP-INS

1. The Fighting Illini have won their last 22 games in November, including 11 under Groce.

2. The Braves are 11-40 all-time in November road games.

3. The Fighting Illini are 8-1 at home against the Braves, and lead the overall series 13-3.

PREDICTION: Illinois 73, Bradley 65