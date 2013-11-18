Illinois 81, Bradley 55: Jon Ekey had 19 points and seven rebounds to lead the Fighting Illini to an impressive victory at home.

Tracy Abrams scored 12 points to go with eight rebounds and three assists, and Rayvonte Rice had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Fighting Illini (4-0). Nnanna Egwu chipped in with 10 points and seven boards as Illinois stayed undefeated in November under coach John Groce.

Tyshon Pickett recorded 21 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Braves (4-1). Walt Lemon, Jr. added 12 points for Bradley.

The Fighting Illini put the game away in the first 3:16 of the second half thanks to four straight 3-pointers, including two by Abrams. Illinois shot 40 percent from 3-point territory and made 15-of-21 free throws.

Neither team shot the ball well in the early going as Illinois led 9-8 with eight minutes gone, but the Fighting Illini picked up the pace with 10 straight points to push the lead into double digits with 7:06 left in the half. Pickett’s layup ended a six-minute drought for Bradley, but the Braves were outscored 15-9 in the final six minutes and went into halftime trailing 34-19.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bradley was 9-of-32 from the field, including 1-of-9 from 3-point range, and didn’t attempt a free throw in the first half. ... The Braves came into the game averaging 78.5 points in three victories. ... The Fighting Illini improved to 14-3 overall and 9-1 at home against Bradley.