Preview: Bradley at Kansas State

Kansas State has been known as a defensive team under coach Bruce Weber, but the Wildcats enter Tuesday’s game against visiting Bradley last in the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense (47.4). The Wildcats’ woes can partly be attributed to a tough non-conference schedule that includes losses to Long Beach State, Arizona and Pittsburgh, but there is reason for concern. Forward Thomas Gipson averages a team-high 4.8 boards for Kansas State, which ranks last in the league in rebounding.

The Wildcats committed a season-high 22 turnovers and lost 65-64 at Tennessee on Saturday, but sophomore point guard Jevon Thomas continued to impress with 13 points and six assists. The loss overshadowed an outstanding second half by guard Marcus Foster, who scored 21 of his 23 points after intermission and finished with seven 3-pointers. The Wildcats look to bounce back against Bradley, which shot 27.1 percent in Saturday’s 73-45 loss at Memphis.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT BRADLEY (3-5): Braves coach Geno Ford didn’t mince words after his team committed season highs in turnovers (20) and team fouls (27) against Memphis. “Our toughness with the ball was embarrassing,” Ford told the Peoria Journal Star. “They ripped it out of our hands. Our guard play was atrocious.” The news worsened on Monday when the Braves learned that leading scorer Warren Jones, who recorded 33 points last Tuesday against Central Michigan and averages 14.6 points, will miss the next 4-6 weeks due to a stress fracture in his right foot.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (4-4): Foster is 28-of-58 from 3-point range for the Wildcats, who saw their streak of 12 straight wins in December end on Saturday at Tennessee despite shooting 8-of-14 from beyond the arc in the second half. After a slow start, forward Nino Williams has shot 12-of-19 from the field and scored 29 points over his last two games. Foster (15.9), Gipson (12.1) and Williams (11.3) are each scoring in double figures for the Wildcats, who are averaging 74 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

TIP-INS

1. Bradley is 37-26 all-time against current members of the Big 12.

2. Kansas State has won 36 consecutive home games in December dating back to 2004.

3. Bradley PG Tramique Sutherland, whose season debut has been delayed due to a fractured finger, has begun practicing but is not expected to play Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 74, Bradley 61