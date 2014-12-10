FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas State 50, Bradley 47
#Intel
December 10, 2014 / 3:31 AM / 3 years ago

Kansas State 50, Bradley 47

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kansas State 50, Bradley 47: Nino Williams recorded his second career double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Wildcats edged the visiting Braves.

Marcus Foster scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half for Kansas State (5-4), which won despite going nearly 17 minutes without a field goal in the first half. Nigel Johnson and Thomas Gipson added six points apiece and Foster made three 3-pointers to help the Wildcats bounce back from Saturday’s 65-64 loss at Tennessee.

Auston Barnes led Bradley (3-6) with a career-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and Ka‘Darryl Bell added nine points while committing seven turnovers. The Braves shot 34.8 percent in their first game without leading scorer Warren Jones, who will miss the next 4-to-6 weeks due to a stress fracture in his right foot.

Bradley led 19-18 at the break after the teams combined to score the fewest points in a half in the history of Bramlage Coliseum, which opened in 1988. Kansas State was 3-of-13 in the opening period but opened the second half with an 14-2 run to move ahead 32-21 with just under 16 minutes left.

Barnes scored 11 straight points for Bradley to cut the deficit to 48-45 with 2:50 remaining, and it was a three-point game when the Braves called timeout with 13.6 seconds left. Bell missed a 3-point attempt from the left corner in the final seconds and Justin Edwards grabbed the rebound to seal the victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas State’s 18 first-half points tied the program’s all-time record for fewest points in a half. … Bradley C Xzavier Taylor scored five points before fouling out with 4:28 remaining and Kansas State holding a 45-39 lead. … Bradley F Omari Grier, who came in averaging 11.5 points, scored two points on 1-of-9 shooting, including 0-of-4 from 3-point range.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
