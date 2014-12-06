Preview: Bradley at Memphis

After posting a 2-2 mark in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational, Memphis will host Bradley on Saturday in the first of a nine-game homestand - the program’s longest since the 1979-80 season. The Tigers will be facing a third Missouri Valley conference team after suffering a 71-56 defeat to then-No. 11 Wichita State to start the year followed by a 72-62 victory over Indiana State in Las Vegas. The last time the Tigers and Braves met was in the West Region Semifinal of the 2006 NCAA tournament - Memphis advanced to the regional final 80-64, ending Bradley’s Cinderella run.

The Tigers are paced by their only two returning starters in Shaq Goodwin and Austin Nichols, who are averaging double figures and just over 26 minutes a game. The Braves have lost six straight games away from home dating back to February of last season when they beat Loyola Chicago 63-54. Bradley placed fourth in the Corpus Christi Coastal Classic with a 2-2 record and topped Central Michigan on Tuesday 84-73 behind a career-high 33 points from Warren Jones.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU.

ABOUT BRADLEY (3-4): The Braves have three players averaging double digits in points with Jones, Auston Barnes and Omar Grier - the trio is also shooting better than 37 percent from 3-point range. Jones sank five treys and went 12-of-15 from the charity stripe in just his fifth game for Bradley after transferring from Southeastern Community College where his career-best was 31 points. The Braves rank second in the MVC in rebounds with 34.9 a game and have outrebounded their last two opponents 79-41.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (2-3): The Tigers held their own with Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday, tying the game with 8:56 left before the Lumberjacks used a 12-0 run to pull away. Goodwin and Nichols poured in 31 points for Memphis, but starters Nick King, Avery Woodson and Markel Crawford combined to go 5-of-23 from the floor and 1-of-11 from long distance on a poor night of shooting by the Tigers. Memphis will be trying to avoid consecutive home losses for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

TIP-INS

1. Memphis leads the American Athletic Conference in blocks per game with 7.2, Nichols has a team-best 15 through five games.

2. The Tigers own a 107-13 mark against non-conference opponents at FedExForum.

3. Hill College transfer Tramique Sutherland, who has missed seven games with a fractured finger, is expected to miss Saturday’s contest for Bradley.

PREDICTION: Memphis 65, Bradley 59