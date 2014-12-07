Memphis 73, Bradley 45: Shaq Goodwin posted game highs of 15 points and 12 rebounds as the host Tigers put away the Braves.

Nick King and Avery Woodson had 11 points apiece and Austin Nichols chipped in nine with four blocks for Memphis (3-3), which has scored 70 points in five of its last six games. The Tigers outmuscled the Braves on the glass 38-33.

Omari Grier had 14 points and Josh Cunningham had seven with seven boards for Bradley (3-5), which has lost three of its last four games. The Braves moved the ball around for a total of six assists compared to 15 for the Tigers.

The Tigers had nine dunks in the first stanza with three coming from King, who sparked a 9-3 spurt with a one-handed flush on a nice dish from Kuran Iverson. Pookie Powell and Markell Crawford had breakaway dunks on steals to make it 29-17, Goodwin threw down a two-handed slam on an alley-oop pass from Nichols and Goodwin closed out the half with a pair of free throws for a 34-20 advantage at the break.

Bradley collected the first five points of the second half, and a technical foul paired with a shooting foul led to four points from Grier at the free-throw line, pulling the Braves within 36-29. Memphis opened it back up to double digits on three straight trips to the charity stripe, Kedren Johnson and Crawford connected on 3’s sandwiched around free throws from Goodwin to make it 58-40 and Bradley’s deficit grew to 28 when Woodson buried a trio of 3‘s.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Tigers pulled down 17 offensive boards, eight of which came in the opening five minutes. ... Memphis went 26:40 without a 3-pointer before draining six in the second half.. ... Junior-college transfer Tramique Sutherland missed his eighth straight game with a fractured finger, he has yet to make his anticipated debut for Bradley.