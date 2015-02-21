Preview: Bradley at Northern Iowa

Having achieved its highest ranking of the season, No. 11 Northern Iowa will embark on the final three games of the regular season beginning Saturday against visiting Bradley. The Panthers dispatched Loyola Chicago on Wednesday to post their 14th straight victory and will face a Bradley team that has lost eight of 10 games since falling to Northern Iowa on Jan. 13. “We talk about it slightly, before practices,” forward Seth Tuttle told the media of the team’s ranking. “We talk about how we should feel really good about it, but it’s just a number and things can change.”

Tuttle is driving force behind the Panthers as the 6-8 senior leads the team in scoring, rebounding and assists while ranking 18th in the nation with a 62.9 shooting percentage entering Thursday. After averaging 14 points in non-conference games, Tuttle has scored 17.7 per game in the Ohio Valley Conference despite managing just 10 points against Loyola. “Some games aren’t going to be as crisp and clean as others, and today was an example of that,” junior Matt Bohannon told the media. “They did some things on Seth with double-teams and we weren’t as crisp there.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT BRADLEY (8-20, 3-12 MVC): Only seven teams in the nation score fewer points per game than do the Braves, who average 57.7 - including 55.9 in conference play. Despite shooting a combined 36 percent, Warren Jones (13.1 points per game) and Tramique Sutherland (11.9) are the top two scorers for coach Geno Ford, who is 45-82 in his four seasons at Bradley after going 68-37 in three seasons at Kent State. Josh Cunningham leads the Braves in rebounding (7.3) and is the only starter to shoot better than 42 percent this season

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (25-2, 14-1): The Panthers strengths are their shooting ability - they are tied for 12th in the nation at 48.7 percent - and their No. 4 ranked defense, which has limited their opponents to 54.3 points per contest. Loyola coach Porter Moser was quick to point out the similarities between Northern Iowa and No. 13 Wichita State, which has dominated the conference the past few seasons. “There’s such a winning mentality when you play those teams,” Moser told reporters. “You see the physical competitiveness. I sense, too, when I play both of those teams they’re just at a different level than everybody else.”

TIP-INS

1. Prior to this season, the Panthers had been ranked seven times in their history.

2. Bradley leads the series 28-25.

3. Northern Iowa is 36-1 under Jacobson when it holds an opponent to fewer than 50 points.

PREDICTION: Northern Iowa 67, Bradley 46