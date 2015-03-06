Preview: Bradley at Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa ended its Missouri Valley Conference season heavy in accolades, but had to settle for a second-place finish. After becoming the first team to win 16 league games and not claim the MVC title, the No. 12 Panthers hope to end a four-year winless drought in the MVC tournament quarterfinals Friday in St. Louis against Bradley. Wichita State snapped Northern Iowa’s school-record 16-game winning streak Saturday, dashing its hopes for a third regular-season crown in seven years.

“What I appreciated from our guys, after the game was over, there was a pretty good level of disappointment. There was some things we did in there pretty well and there’s some things in there we’ve got to do a lot better,” MVC Coach of the Year Ben Jacobson told the Des Moines Register. Seth Tuttle is one of five seniors for the Panthers that have yet to win an MVC tournament game, something the 6-8 forward told the Register is “completely eating at us.” The 10th-seeded Braves ended a six-game losing streak in first-round action Thursday, downing Drake 52-50 in overtime.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN

ABOUT BRADLEY (9-23): The Braves’ top three scorers played a critical role Thursday as Warren Jones (12.4 points) hit a late 3-pointer to send the game into overtime, Auston Barnes (9.9) added the go-ahead triple in the extra period and Tramique Sutherland (11.7) drained two free throws with two seconds left in overtime to seal it. Bradley, which possesses the league’s lowest scoring offense, has topped 63 points twice during conference play and shot better than 40 percent once in its last 11 contests. The Braves haven’t fared any better beyond the arc either, converting 26.9 percent of their 3-point attempts over the same span.

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (27-3): Tuttle, who leads the Panthers in scoring (15.6 points), rebounding (6.6) and assists (3.3), was named the 2015 Larry Bird Player of the Year. Wes Washpun (8.2 points) came away with the Sixth Man of the Year award while Paul Jesperson (5.8 points) became the third Northern Iowa player in four years – joining Tuttle and Washpun – to take home the conference’s Newcomer of the Year. Washpun (40 percent) and Jesperson (45.3) are among seven regulars – including Tuttle (44.7) – who shoot at least 38 percent beyond the arc, further enhancing the effectiveness of the country’s fourth-ranked scoring defense entering Thursday.

TIP-INS

1. The winner faces Indiana State or Loyola Chicago in the semifinals.

2. Northern Iowa won the MVC tournament the only other time it was a No. 2 seed in 2004.

3. The Panthers are the only team in the conference that has failed to win a tournament game over the past four seasons.

PREDICTION: Northern Iowa 60, Bradley 44