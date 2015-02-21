Northern Iowa defeats Bradley to win 15th straight

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Seth Tuttle said he felt some frustration as Bradley repeatedly double-teamed and tried to shackle him on Saturday.

So Northern Iowa’s offensive and rebounding leader -- limited to nine points and eight boards -- found other ways to contribute in the No. 11 Panthers’ 56-39 Missouri Valley victory.

“They had a guy chasing me for most of the night, just trying to take me out of the game,” Tuttle said. “I got a little annoyed for a little bit. But coach told me to stick with (it) throughout the whole game.”

Forward Nate Buss and guard Wes Washpun each scored 11 points as Northern Iowa (26-2, 15-1 MVC) reclaimed sole possession of the league lead over idle Wichita State with their 15th straight win, matching a record school set in 2009-10.

The Panthers extended their McLeod Center winning streak to 17 over two seasons.

Northern Iowa also supplied its own smothering defensive effort, holding a foe under 40 points for the second straight game and third time this season.

“Basically our defense is playing as one unit,” Tuttle said. “Everyone’s flying all over the place covering up for each other and that makes it extremely hard to score on.”

Guard Ka‘Darryl Bell, forward Josh Cunningham and center Nate Wells each scored six points for last-place Bradley (8-21, 3-13), which suffered its fourth straight loss and seventh in eight games. The Braves are now 1-13 on the road.

Bradley coach Geno Ford said any hopes for winning rested on containing Tuttle, a Missouri Valley MVP and All-American candidate.

“Everything they do goes through him, so we felt like our best chance to compete and pull an upset was to try to eliminate him from the game,” Ford said. “If we played man he would’ve had 20 and 15 and that’s a fact.”

Panthers coach Ben Jacobson said it was evident early on that Tuttle would be under considerable pressure.

“He knew he wasn’t going to get the ball and that he would have to defend, rebound, get us into transition and do all of that without being in a game where he touches in 90 percent of the time,” Jacobson said.

“I think today was every bit the case for him being an All-American as anything else he’s done.”

Northern Iowa led 27-23 after a first half that saw six lead changes and two ties.

Buss scored seven straight points in 1:10 in the first half as the Panthers went from an early 11-7 deficit to a 14-11 lead with 10:10 left.

The pesky Braves briefly reclaimed the lead and then forced a 17-17 tie on forward Zxavier Taylor’s layup. But Panthers guard Jeremy Morgan’s 3-pointer with 6:49 showing opened a 20-17 Northern Iowa.

Buss extended the margin to six at 27-21 with a 3-pointer with 49 seconds left and closed with 10 first-half points.

The Panthers opened their first double-digit lead at 38-28 on Washpun’s 3-pointer with 15:02 to play in the game.

Guard Paul Jesperson hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key and guard Matt Bohannon followed with another as Northern Iowa opened a 49-30 lead with 7:43 left as part of a 14-2 run.

Bradley, meanwhile, missed 10 of its first 11 shots from the field in the second half and never got closer than 16 points the rest of the way.

Northern Iowa hosts Evansville on Wednesday and closes the regular season next Saturday at No. 13 Wichita State. Bradley is at Missouri State on Wednesday.

NOTES: Bradley has dropped 10 of the last 12 meetings with Northern Iowa but still leads the overall series 28-27. ... The Braves are 50-108 against Top 25 competition and have lost 14 straight since beating then-No. 18 Northern Iowa on Feb. 13, 2010, at Carver Arena. ... Hard-luck Bradley has played only one game this season with a fully available lineup (a 61-59 home win over Missouri State on Jan. 24) with 11 of 13 players missing games at various points because of injuries and/or suspensions. ... G Warren Jones leads Bradley with a 13.1 scoring average despite playing just 16 games (two starts). ... Northern Iowa (26 wins) and Wichita State (24) could enter this month’s Missouri Valley postseason tournament as the winningest two teams in tourney history. Wichita State and Creighton came into the 2012 tournament with a combined 51 wins. ... Panthers F Seth Tuttle continued to burnish his league MVP credentials by leading the Panthers in scoring (16.0 points), rebounds (175), assists (88) and blocked shots (16) coming into Saturday.