Preview: Bradley at Wichita State

After rallying from its largest deficit of the season to remain unbeaten, No. 5 Wichita State has to be feeling invincible heading into Tuesday’s Missouri Valley Conference game against visiting Bradley. Described by coach Gregg Marshall as the first close game his team has had, the Shockers dug out of a 19-point hole to beat Missouri State 72-69 in overtime Saturday. “We’ve had some games where we made some plays down the stretch to win by five or whatever, but as far as a game really being in doubt, this is by far the toughest game we’ve had,” Marshall told reporters.

Bradley also gave Missouri State a good battle recently before losing by three points, which could suggest these teams are not as far apart as their records. The Braves snapped a seven-game losing streak with a victory over Drake, but have since lost to Missouri State and Indiana State, also by three points. “I was proud of our kids, we really battled and I‘m happy we did some good things,” coach Geno Ford told the Peoria Journal Star after the game against Indiana State, which like Wichita State is 4-0 in conference. “At the same time, the result isn’t what you’re looking for, so you can’t get too excited. But we are a lot better now than we were in December.”

ABOUT BRADLEY (6-11, 1-3 MVC): The Braves struggle in a lot of ways, in particular shooting and turnovers, where they rank in the bottom half of Division I with 13.3 per game. The shooting problems were there against Indiana State as the Braves made 34.9 percent of their field goals while holding the Sycamores to less than 40 percent. “When you go on the road and play a team this good, you don’t have to be perfect,” Ford told the Journal Star. “But you can’t afford missed layups and missed free throws. When we needed to be up 10 to 12 in the first half because they weren’t sharp early, we didn’t take advantage of it.”

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (17-0, 4-0 MVC): The Shockers moved up to fifth in the Top 25, the highest they have been since ending last season as the fourth-ranked team. Cleanthony Early had 22 points and 15 rebounds against Missouri State and continues to lead the team in scoring (16.6) and rebounds (6.9) per game, while being complemented by the trio of Ron Baker (13.1 points), Fred VanVleet (12.2) and Tekele Cotton (9.9). “That’s a hell of a team. They were ready for us,” VanVleet told the Sporting News of Missouri State. “We gave them way too many open shots in the first half. That’ll get you in an 18-point hole really quick. It took everything we had to sneak out of here with a win.”

1. The Shockers have won the last five meetings by an average of 24.8 points, but trail in the series 71-58.

2. The Braves last win at Koch Arena was in 2008.

3. Early, Baker and VanVleet have combined to shoot 83.6 percent from the foul line.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 77, Bradley 55