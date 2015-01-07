Preview: Bradley at Wichita State

(Updated: CORRECTS to TIP-INS)

Wichita State looks to continue its dominance at home when it hosts Bradley on Wednesday in a Missouri Valley Conference matchup. The Shockers climbed to No. 15 nationally following a 70-62 victory over Illinois State on Sunday that extended their home winning streak to 24 games. “Those are good basketball players,” Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall told reporters. “They’ve won a lot of games here, and they’re continuing to win a lot of games.”

Junior guard Ron Baker was named the MVC Player of the Week for the second time this season, pacing four players in double figures with 15 points versus Illinois State after scoring a season-high 23 against Drake. Bradley earned its first league victory by demolishing in-state rival Southern Illinois on Saturday. The Braves, who played without leading scorer Warren Cooper for the seventh straight contest, are 0-3 in true road games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT BRADLEY (6-9, 1-1 MVC): Point guard Tramique Sutherland, who missed the opening nine games due to a fractured finger, averaged 15.3 points in his first four games but has been limited to a combined 17 points on 6-for-23 shooting over the past two contests. Forward Auston Barnes has attempted to pick up the slack, averaging 12 points over the past three, but he’s missed all eight 3-point attempts in the two league games. Josh Cunningham is providing solid work inside with three straight double-digit rebounding performances.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (12-2, 2-0): While the Shockers have four players averaging in double figures, they received solid contributions from a pair of unheralded members in Sunday’s victory. Burly junior Shaquille Morris did not play in consecutive games and did not even accompany the team to Drake on New Year’s Eve, but he responded with three blocked shots and a season high-tying nine points against Illinois State. Guard Evan Wessel missed nearly all of the previous four games but contributed four assists, three steals and three boards Sunday.

TIP-INS

1. Wichita State owns the fifth-longest active home winning streak in the nation.

2. Bradley has lost nine in a row at Wichita State and 10 straight against nationally ranked foes.

3. Baker is only the third player in school history to win MVC weekly honors four times.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 70, Bradley 57