Preview: Bradley vs. Wichita State

No. 22 Wichita State has won 27 of 31 games and has not suffered a defeat in nearly two months, but it is not taking anything for granted in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. The second-seeded Shockers begin their quest for a tournament title against seventh-seeded Bradley when the teams face off Friday in St. Louis.

The Shockers have won 12 straight games - 11 by double figures - but a loss to Bradley could send them spiraling dangerously close to the NCAA Tournament bubble. "There's a desperate feel in the air," Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall told reporters this week. "Teams that want to go to the NCAA Tournament understand what that's like." Wichita State actually does not have a great track record at this event, having won the conference tournament only once since 1987. However, Marshall's team has a clear advantage Friday against a Bradley squad that it defeated by 15 points during the regular season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3, MVC TV Network

ABOUT BRADLEY (13-19, 7-11 Missouri Valley Conference): The Braves closed the regular season in strong fashion, winning three straight games, and then topped Drake by nine points in Thursday's opening-round matchup. Donte Thomas led the way with 17 points and nine rebounds, while Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye chipped in 11 points off the bench. Darrell Brown, the team's leading scorer during the regular season at 12.5 points per game, added 10 but shot only 5-of-20 over the last two games.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (27-4, 17-1): The Shockers enjoyed a terrific regular season but were forced to share the league crown with Illinois State and didn't even receive the top seed in this event due to their loss to the Redbirds in mid-January. Wichita State closed the regular season with a 19-point win at Missouri State behind Landry Shamet's career-high 23 points, while Shaquille Morris recorded 20 on 8-of-11 shooting. Conner Frankamp added 14 points and knocked down two more from beyond the arc, giving him 59 3-pointers for a Shockers team that makes 40.6 percent of its long-range shots (12th nationally).

TIP-INS

1. Shamet registered 19 points and six assists in the first matchup this season, while Wichita State held Bradley to 34 percent shooting.

2. Wichita State shoots 73.2 percent from the foul line as a team, with Shamet (81.3 percent), Morris (80.8) and Frankamp (80.8) all posting terrific percentages on the season.

3. Only one of Bradley's top five scorers - Thomas (49.4) - shoots above 42.1 percent.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 80, Bradley 66