Colorado 92, BYU 83

Forward Josh Scott and guard George King helped the Colorado Buffaloes hold off BYU 92-83 Saturday at Coors Events Center in Boulder, Colo.

King finished with 23 points, and Scott added 22 and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Colorado (8-1) to its seventh straight win.

The Buffaloes led 48-36 at halftime and answered every BYU challenge in the second half. Colorado shot 52.6 percent in the first half and 45.6 percent overall.

The Buffaloes kept up the pressure early in the second half, extending their lead to 23 on a 3-pointer by guard Thomas Akyazili with 13 minutes to play. But BYU ran off 13 straight points to get back in the game.

The Cougars (6-3) trailed by only six, 89-83, with 21 seconds to play, but Colorado guard Dominique Collier made a pair of clinching free throws with eight seconds left.

Guards Nick Emery (23 points), Zac Seljaas (18) and Kyle Collinsworth (17) led the Cougars.