Preview: Brigham Young at Gonzaga

Winners of three straight, No. 21 Gonzaga hosts Brigham Young in a West Coast Conference battle on Saturday. The Bulldogs got back the services of starting guard Gary Bell Jr. from a broken hand on Thursday in a narrow win over San Diego. Bell, a defensive specialist, didn’t start but played 22 minutes, scored five points and was instrumental down the stretch in shutting down the Toreros’ top scoring threat in a 59-56 victory.

BYU may have weary legs after a memorable setback on Thursday when it lost a triple-overtime game against rising Portland 114-110. Tyler Haws scored 48 points in the contest but the Cougars had their five-game winning streak snapped. Gonzaga has won the past four games against BYU, which is playing the finale of a four-game road trip.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT BYU (13-8, 5-3 WCC): The Cougars were worried that starting forward Nate Austin would miss Thursday’s game with an ankle injury. He not only played but he logged a game-high 52 minutes and pulled down 15 rebounds in the marathon. The loss dropped BYU two games behind the Bulldogs in the conference despite Haws tying for the most points scored in a Division I game this season and notching the third-most points scored in school history.

ABOUT GONZAGA (17-3, 7-1): The Bulldogs, who also lost at Portland this season, have won 25 of their past 26 conference games and have rolled over BYU at home the past two seasons. Gonzaga still ranks second in the nation in field goal percentage, shooting 51.2 percent, but they scored a season-low 59 points on Thursday. Reserve guard Gerald Coleman did not play the second half on Thursday and is questionable with the flu.

TIP-INS

1. The Bulldogs defeated BYU 83-63 last season at Spokane, Wash.

2. Bell hit four 3-pointers the last time the two teams met, a 70-65 Gonzaga win at Utah.

3. BYU is second in the nation in scoring, averaging 88.3 points.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 91, BYU 84