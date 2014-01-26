No. 21 Gonzaga 84, Brigham Young 69: Kevin Pangos scored 24 points, including a game-high six 3-pointers, and Sam Dower had 18 points to lead the host Bulldogs over the Cougars in West Coast Conference play.

David Stockton finished with 14 points and dished out seven assists for Gonzaga (18-3, 8-1), which has won its last four games and 22 consecutive at home. Gary Bell Jr. added 14 points off the bench in his second game back from a broken hand.

Tyler Haws had 23 points on 7-of-15 shooting for BYU (13-9, 5-4), just two days removed from tying a Division I season high with 48 points in a triple-overtime loss to Portland. Kyle Collinsworth added 13 points, seven rebounds and Eric Mika chipped in 12 points and nine rebounds

The Cougars rallied off a pair of 9-2 spurts in the first half to knot things up at 27 with 4:05 remaining after a slow start. Stockton and Dower combined to score eight points in the final four minutes of the half as Gonzaga went into intermission with a 35-33 edge.

A 3-point play by Bell midway through the second half made it a 63-52 lead for the Bulldogs and the Cougars struggled to get it back to single digits. Gonzaga lost the battle on the glass 32-26 but 10-of-22 shooting behind the arc was the difference in the Bulldogs’ victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gonzaga has won the last five meetings against BYU. ... Haws scored in double figures for a 35th straight game, the eighth longest streak in BYU history. ... Gonzaga G Gerard Coleman missed the second half of Thursday’s game with flu-like symptoms and did not play against BYU.