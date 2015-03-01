BYU ends Gonzaga winning streaks

SPOKANE, Wash. -- BYU leads the nation in scoring, but the Cougars’ 303rd-ranked defense played a key role in Saturday night’s 73-70 upset of third-ranked Gonzaga.

BYU halted Gonzaga’s 22-game winning streak by limiting the Bulldogs to 37 percent shooting from the field in the second half. The Cougars held Gonzaga scoring leader Kyle Wiltjer to a season-low four points.

“We just tried to front him and just be aggressive,” scrappy BYU guard Kyle Collingsworth said. “Credit to us, and also, sometimes guys just have bad nights.”

Collingsworth certainly didn’t have a bad night. He led the Cougars with 20 points and eight rebounds on the final day of the regular season in the West Coast Conference.

”He’s a great player,“ Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. ”Just hustles. So smart.

He knows where the ball is. He absolutely killed us on the offensive glass.”

Six of Collingsworth’s rebounds came at the offensive end, including one he put back up for a basket to give BYU a 71-66 lead with 17.3 seconds left. The remainder of the game’s scoring came at the free-throw line.

The nation’s longest home winning streak ended at 41 when Wiltjer’s shot from beyond midcourt bounced high off the iron.

“They came in here and were just far more aggressive than we were,” Few said.

Gonzaga guard Byron Wesley said, “That was the story of the game.”

Gonzaga (29-2, 17-1 WCC) had already clinched the top seed in the WCC tournament. The victory gave BYU (23-8, 13-5) the second seed. The Bulldogs and Cougars have first-round byes when the tournament opens Friday in Las Vegas.

Wesley, who transferred to Gonzaga from USC for his senior season, led the Bulldogs with 17 points and nine rebounds before a raucous sellout crowd of 6,000.

Gonzaga’s two other seniors, point guard Kevin Pangos and Gary Bell Jr., struggled on Senior Night.

Pangos had eight points, five assists and four steals but went 3 of 12 from the field. Bell played tough defense against WCC scoring leader Tyler Hawks (10 points, 3-of-11 shooting), but Bell’s only points came on a 3-pointer with 1:49 to go.

Collingsworth said the Cougars “absolutely” played their best defense of the season. Wiltjer, a junior forward who was averaging 17 points per game, made just 2 of 11 shots from the floor.

“I’ve got to continue to keep my head up and I’ll be fine,” Wiltjer said.

Skyler Halford came off the bench to score 14 points for BYU and backcourt partner Chase Fischer added 13.

Reserve forward Domantas Sobonis had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs but missed 4 of 8 free throws.

Gonzaga never led in the game and managed just one tie.

The Bulldogs set a McCarthey Athletic Center record by holding San Diego to 39 points Thursday, but their play has been spotty at both ends of the court lately.

“I‘m concerned,” Few said, “but I‘m concerned all the time. That’s pretty much the state of mind I‘m in all season.”

Gonzaga and BYU battled to a 36-36 tie at the half. The Bulldogs missed 10 of their first 11 shots from the floor in falling behind 11-2. The Cougars led from the opening basket until Pangos ran the clock down before hitting a tying jumper with four seconds left in the half.

Few said he was disappointed that Gonzaga did not dominate under the basket like it usually does.

Bulldogs junior center Przemek Karnowski had eight points, three rebounds and three blocked shots. BYU freshman center Corbin Kaufusi countered with seven points, six rebounds and three blocks.

“He’s going to be a stud,” Collingsworth said of Kaufusi.

NOTES: Gonzaga has won the WCC regular-season championship 14 of the past 15 seasons, including the past three years. The Bulldogs have won the past two WCC tournaments and three of the past four. ... Gonzaga is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the 17th consecutive year, including all 16 years since Mark Few was promoted from assistant coach when Dan Monson left for Minnesota in 1999. ... BYU G Tyler Haws ranked second in the nation through Friday with 186 made free throws. His 210 attempts ranked sixth. Haws became BYU’s career scoring leader Thursday at Portland, passing Jimmer Fredette.