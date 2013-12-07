Preview: Brigham Young at Massachusetts

Massachusetts hasn’t exactly had an easy road to an undefeated start with victories over LSU, Boston College, Nebraska, Clemson and New Mexico. The 22nd-ranked Minutemen won’t get a breather when they play one of the nation’s best offensive teams in Brigham Young on Saturday in Springfield, Mass. UMass is also off to a strong start on offense with five players averaging in double figures and its defense gets a test against BYU, which has scored 97 or more in three games.

The Minutemen are back in the national polls for the first time since 1998 with a veteran core group led by 6-10 junior Cady Lalanne and 5-9 senior Chaz Williams. Junior Tyler Haws averages 23.6 points to lead BYU, which owns a victory over Texas and plays its fourth neutral site game in the last five. The contest will be held at the MassMutual Center as part of the Hall of Fame Holiday Showcase.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT BRIGHAM YOUNG (7-2): Haws has scored at least 20 points in six of the seven games he’s played, including 31 as the Cougars scored a season-high 112 in a victory over Stanford. Guard Matt Carlino is second on the team in scoring (17.4) and posted a double-double with 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 97-67 victory over North Texas on Tuesday. Eric Mika (13.8) and Kyle Collinsworth (11.9) also average in double figures scoring for BYU, which is averaging 89.2 points – ninth in the nation through Wednesday.

ABOUT MASSACHUSETTS (7-0): Lalanne has made a big leap in production in his third season, averaging 17 points and 11.4 rebounds after finishing last season at 8.4 and 7.4, respectively. Williams has been consistent the last three seasons and is off to another solid start, averaging 15.4 points and 6.4 assists while running the show. Seniors Sampson Carter (12.6) and Raphiael Putney (12) along with sophomore Derrick Gordon (11) have also made impacts on the offensive end and Lalanne leads the defense with 2.7 blocks per contest.

TIP-INS

1. Williams has 519 assists at UMass, moving him past Alex Eldridge (518) for fourth on the school’s all-time list, after handing out eight against Eastern Michigan.

2. Haws is the second BYU player who reached 1,000 career points in his sophomore season, joining Danny Ainge.

3. UMass has a plus-6.7 in edge rebounding margin, averaging 43.8 boards per contest.

PREDICTION: Brigham Young 78, Massachusetts 76