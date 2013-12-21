Preview: Brigham Young at Oregon

The scoreboard operator figures to be busy Saturday when No. 11 Oregon hosts Brigham Young in a matchup of two of the highest scoring teams in the country. The Ducks rank second in the nation at 89.3 points per game, while BYU is sixth in the country at 88.6. Oregon remained unbeaten with a 91-63 win over UC Irvine on Tuesday in the season debut of point guard Dominic Artis and forward Ben Carter, who were each suspended for the first nine games for selling team apparel.

BYU is hoping for a strong bounce-back effort after shooting 32.8 percent from the field in a demoralizing 81-64 loss at Utah last Saturday. “We need to see how our guys respond because (Utah) was a really disappointing loss,” said coach Dave Rose. “We have a similar challenge in Oregon this Saturday. It’ll be a hostile crowd on the road, and a Pac-12 foe, so it’ll be a good test.” The Ducks are 10-0 for the first time since the 2006-07 season, when they opened the campaign with a 13 straight wins.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT BYU (8-4): The Cougars boast an impressive backcourt, but their top four guards - Kyle Collinsworth, Matt Carlino, Tyler Haws and Frank Bartley IV - combined to shoot 9-for-42 from the field against Utah. Haws averages a team-high 22.3 points and has scored in double figures in 25 consecutive games. Freshman center Eric Mika, averaging 14.1 points and 6.4 points, recorded his second career double-double against Utah before being ejected for a flagrant foul midway through the second half.

ABOUT OREGON (10-0): Artis and Carter weren’t in the starting lineup Tuesday, but Artis played a team-high 26 minutes and had five points to go along with a career-high eight rebounds. “I thought he did some good things defensively, but now he’s just got to get himself into game shape,” coach Dana Altman said of Artis, who averaged a team-high 3.2 assists as a freshman last season. Houston transfer Joseph Young leads the deep Oregon lineup with 19.3 points per game while shooting 55.5 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. The four teams that have beaten BYU (Utah, Wichita State, Iowa State and Massachusetts) are a combined 39-1 through Thursday’s action.

2. Oregon leads the all-time series 12-9, but BYU won the last meeting, 76-65, on Dec. 3, 2011.

3. The Ducks have had at least four players with 10-plus points in each of the last seven games.

PREDICTION: Oregon 93, BYU 81