No. 11 Oregon 100, Brigham Young 96 (OT): Jason Calliste scored a career-high 31 points and Joseph Young scored seven of his 25 points in overtime as the Ducks remained unbeaten with a thrilling win over the visiting Cougars.

Calliste made four 3-pointers and was 13-of-13 from the foul line for Oregon (11-0), which won despite shooting a season-low 40.7 percent from the field. Oregon’s Mike Moser tied the game at 84 with 59 seconds left in regulation, and the teams headed to overtime after the Ducks’ Elgin Cook missed two free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining.

Tyler Haws scored 18 of his 32 points in the first half to lead five players in double figures for BYU (8-5), which led 47-41 at halftime after shooting 56.7 percent from the field. Eric Mika collected 13 points and eight rebounds and Kyle Collinsworth added 15 points and eight assists.

Oregon didn’t lead after taking a 2-0 lead until Dotson’s layup with 35 seconds left in overtime put the Ducks ahead 96-94. Collinsworth converted one of two free throws before Oregon sealed the win with four straight points.

Nate Austin grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds and Matt Carlino had 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for BYU, which missed 14 of its 36 shots from the foul line. Moser contributed 12 points and nine rebounds for Oregon, which shot 10-of-32 from 3-point range.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon G Johnathan Loyd, who entered the game averaging 10.4 points, missed all five of his field goal attempts and finished with four points. … BYU, which has had five players score in double figures seven times this season, fell to 1-2 against Pac-12 opponents this season. … Oregon G Dominic Artis, playing in his second game after being suspended nine games for selling team apparel, was held scoreless in limited action.