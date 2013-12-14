Preview: Brigham Young at Utah

Utah looks to snap a seven-game losing streak against rival Brigham Young when it hosts the Cougars on Saturday night. The Utes have won 10 straight games at home but haven’t been able to snap BYU’s stranglehold in the series for over a decade as the Cougars have won 11 of the last 12, including last season’s 61-58 decision at BYU. Utah hopes its high-scoring combo of junior Delon Wright and sophomore Jordan Loveridge will make the difference as the duo has combined for 33.2 points per game.

Tyler Haws continues to score in bunches for the high-octane Cougars. Haws, who was named to the Naismith Award watch list as one of the 50 players in the nation, buried a season-high four 3-pointers last time out. Averaging 23.7 points, Haws recently moved passed his father into 20th place on the BYU all-time scoring list.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network.

ABOUT BYU (8-3): All three BYU losses have come against ranked teams: Iowa State, Wichita State and Massachusetts. The Cougars are third in the nation, averaging 90.8 points, and have gone over the century mark three times this season. Haws is just one of four players averaging in double figures followed by Matt Carlino, who is averaging 17 points and 5.5 assists but has seen his 3-point shooting slip to 28.8 percent.

ABOUT UTAH (8-1): The Utes’ lone loss of the season was a 69-67 setback at Boise State. It was the lowest scoring output of the season for Utah, which ranks 17th nationally in scoring at 86.1 points. The Utes won their first seven games of the season by double digits and rebounded from the loss at Boise State to defeat Fresno State and Idaho State.

TIP-INS

1. Utah officials announced that the lower bowl of the Huntsman Center has been sold out and there is limited seating for the upper portion of the arena.

2. Haws scored all 19 of his points last time out in the first half and played sparingly after being involved in a second-half collision. He will start.

3. Utah junior center Marko Kovacevic soon will have the splint removed from his wrist, which is healing from a fracture. He has dressed for the past three games but has yet to play.

PREDICTION: BYU 80, Utah 76