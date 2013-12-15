(Updated: CORRECTS “early in” to “midway through” in graph 5)

Utah 81, Brigham Young 64: Jordan Loveridge scored 21 points and the host Utes raced out to a double-digit lead in the game’s opening minutes to snap a seven-game losing streak against their state rivals.

Loveridge had a dozen points in the game’s first six minutes as Utah (9-1) built an 18-5 lead and BYU never got the deficit under double digits. Delon Wright added 16 points and Dallin Bachynski scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

BYU’s high-scoring duo of Tyler Haws and Matt Carlino struggled from the field throughout the game. Haws finished with a team-high 14 points but was 3-for-11 from the field while Carlino hit just 3-of-15 shots and scored seven points.

Freshman Parker Van Dyke came off the bench to hit back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the first half to give Utah a 32-14 advantage. Loveridge finished the first half with 15 points and five assists and the Utes took advantage of BYU’s poor shooting to take a 42-29 lead into the break.

Utah extended the lead to 20 points midway through the second half and led by as much as 23 in the game’s final minutes. BYU center Eric Mika scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds but was ejected for a flagrant foul midway through the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The teams have played every year since 1909. ... BYU entered the game averaging 90.8 points and got 12 points from Kyle Collinsworth. ... Utah has won 11 in a row at home.