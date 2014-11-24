Preview: Brown at Illinois

It is early, but Illinois is showing an ability to dominate on the offensive side of the floor, something that was lacking at times last season. The Fighting Illini look to stay hot as they continue a four-game homestand to open the season Monday against Brown in the on-campus portion of the Las Vegas Invitational. After going nearly 10 years without a 100-point effort, Illinois has put up two in a row, the first time it has accomplished that feat since 1993.

Malcolm Hill scored a career-high 16 points in a 107-66 win over Austin Peay on Friday as the Illini - who ranked 11th in the Big Ten in scoring last season - buried 14-of-25 3-pointers to tie a school record for triples made in back-to-back games (29). The Bears enter their first ever meeting with Illinois on a three-game losing streak, the latest a 78-66 defeat at Indiana State in a portion of the Invitational. Leland King led Brown with his second consecutive 25-point effort.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT BROWN (1-3): While Illinois is putting up impressive offensive numbers, the Bears are planning on relying on a strong defensive game, led by forward Cedric Kuakumensah, the defensive player of the year in the Ivy League two straight years. Kuakumensah has seven blocks in the first four games after setting a school single-season mark with 93 last season. Brown has played its last two games without starting point guard Tavon Blackmon as he recovers from a concussion suffered against Northwestern last Monday.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (3-0): Illini head coach John Groce has preached an unselfish style of basketball and it has paid off early on, with his team recording 44 assists in the back-to-back routs. “We have to continue to do this and be consistent with it throughout the whole year,” senior forward Nnanna Egwu told the Daily Illini after the win over Austin Peay. “If we can keep doing this, like having 20 assists, in January and February we’ll really be in business offensively.” Leading scorer Rayvonte Rice is one of many benefiting from the quality ball distribution, making 19-of-27 shots overall following a 6-of-6 effort Friday.

TIP-INS

1. While King has provided the scoring for Brown, he has 16 turnovers with just four assists through four games.

2. Illinois has won 43 straight non-conference games at home.

3. Illini G Kendrick Nunn is 7-for-11 from beyond the arc over his last two games.

PREDICTION: Illinois 89, Brown 69