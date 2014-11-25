Illinois 89, Brown 68: Aaron Cosby scored a career-high 18 points as the host Fighting Illini rallied in the second half to knock off the Bears in a Las Vegas Invitational tilt.

Rayvonte Rice had 15 points and a season-high 10 rebounds for Illinois (4-0), which is averaging 97.5 points through its first four games. Kendrick Nunn chipped in 12 points, Malcolm Hill had 11 and Leron Black finished with 10 for the Illini.

Steven Spieth paced Brown (1-4) with 21 points while Rafael Maia had 13. Leading scorer Leland King recorded a season-low seven points as the Bears lost their fourth straight game.

Illinois led 28-21 with less than five minutes left in the first half before Brown closed out the stanza with a stunning 14-3 run, capped by Maia’s buzzer-beater for a 35-31 lead. Spieth scored on a layup on the Bears’ opening possession of the second half to make it a six-point game but the Illini took over from there, scoring 15 straight points to move ahead 46-37 with just over 16 minutes to go.

Brown had another push to get within six on King’s 3-pointer before Rice threw down a dunk to ignite a 10-0 run that made it 62-46 with under 10 minutes remaining. Nnanna Egwu’s slam pushed the margin to 73-51 with 5:48 to go and the Illini cruised from there.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Egwu (nine points, eight rebounds) was given a technical foul in the first half and Rice received one in the second for hanging on the rim following his dunk at the 12-minute mark. ... The Illini had just seven turnovers. ... Both teams continue play in the event in Las Vegas on Thursday, when Illinois meets Indiana State and Brown takes on Austin Peay.