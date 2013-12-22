Preview: Brown at Northwestern

Northwestern can look ahead and see the rigorous Big Ten schedule looming on the horizon, which makes it even more important for the Wildcats to play well entering conference play. A home contest Sunday against Brown is Northwestern’s next-to-last non-conference tilt, and a victory would give the Wildcats a three-game winning streak entering a Dec. 27 contest against DePaul before No. 4 Wisconsin visits on Jan. 2 for the Big Ten opener. The Wildcats are hoping guard JerShon Cobb, who missed Monday’s victory over Mississippi Valley State with a sprained ankle, returns to the lineup.

Drew Crawford has continued his strong early-season play for Northwestern, as the Big Ten’s active scoring leader is averaging a team-best 15.8 points and 7.8 rebounds. Crawford needs eight points to move into fifth place on the school’s all-time scoring list. The Bears, who have not played in 12 days, are led by first-team Ivy League honoree Sean McGonagill, who leads the conference in scoring at 18.9 points per game.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, N/A

ABOUT BROWN (6-3): McGonagill scored 21 points in last month’s near-upset of Providence and ranks 12th on the Bears’ all-time scoring list, third in assists and fourth in 3-pointers. Cedric Kuakumensah became the first freshman to win Ivy League defensive player of the year last season and averages 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks. The Bears lost to Albany in their last game after winning five of their previous six.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (6-5): The Wildcats would benefit from Cobb returning to action, as the guard averages 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Crawford is one of two players to rank in the top 10 in the Big Ten in scoring and rebounding. Crawford (26 points, 10 rebounds) and Sanjay Lumpkin (13 points, 10 rebounds) are coming off double-doubles against Mississippi Valley State.

TIP-INS

1. Northwestern G Tre Demps is averaging 10.3 points off the bench and scored a career-high 18 points Monday.

2. Brown G Norman Hobbie leads the Ivy League in 3-point shooting (58.3 percent).

3. The Wildcats have won five of the seven previous meetings with the Bears, including a 63-42 triumph on Dec. 23, 2012.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 79, Brown 65