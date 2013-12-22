(Updated: REMOVED “in the first half” in first sentence of 5th graph.)

Northwestern 58, Brown 52: Drew Crawford scored 24 points with 11 rebounds and Kale Abrahamson scored six points down the stretch as the host Wildcats survived a subpar offensive performance to hold off the Bears.

Northwestern (7-5) shot 35.6 percent from the field and generated little offense other than Crawford’s 8-for-17 shooting. Abrahamson finished with 11 points and Alex Olah added 10 points.

Sean McGonagill scored 16 points to pace Brown (6-4) and Cedric Kuakumensah added 10 points, but the two combined for just one point in the final 14 minutes. The Bears also struggled on offense, shooting 31.7 percent from the field.

After Brown tied the game at 41 on Leland King’s layup with 8:46 remaining, the Wildcats used a 7-2 run to build a 48-43 advantage on Abrahamson’s jumper with 5:48 to play. Rafael Maia’s tip-in with 1:58 left pulled the Bears within 51-49, but Abrahamson’s three-point play with 43 seconds to go established a 54-49 advantage.

Brown rode a 13-3 first-half run to a 23-16 lead on Maia’s layup with 8:09 to play. The Wildcats gradually chipped away, pulling within 27-25 at halftime and tying the game at 31 on Crawford’s 3-pointer with 16:43 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Northwestern G JerShon Cobb, second on the team in scoring at 13.6, missed the game with a left ankle injury. … Kuakumensah has scored in double figures in consecutive games after reaching double digits twice in the Bears’ first eight contests. … The Wildcats have scored less than 30 points in five of their last eight halves.