Preview: Brown at Providence

College basketball rivalries don’t get much more intimate thanWednesday’s crosstown clash between host Providence and Brown. With theircampuses less than three miles apart, the Friars and Bears will meet for the120th time, with Providence holding a commanding 92-27 lead in the series thatdates back to 1928. Brown won last year’s clash 69-68 on Tucker Halpern’s last-second3-pointer to decide the two teams’ first game on Brown’s campus in 30 years.

Both Providence and Brown won their seasonopeners, but in opposite fashion. The Friars edged Boston College 82-78 inovertime behind a game-high 28 points from Bryce Cotton, who averaged 18.8points last season as the Big East’s scoring leader. The Bears had littletrouble in dispatching Binghamton 74-54 as Sean McGonagill led the way with agame-high 22 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FoxSports 2

ABOUT BROWN (1-0):After going 13-15 last season in his debut as coach of the Bears, Mike Martinis looking to overcome an inexperience roster along with the loss of leadingscorer Matt Sullivan, as well as Steve Albrecht and Halpern. With six freshmenthis season, Brown is relying on its returning three starters - McGonagill andforwards Rafael Maia and Cedric Kuakumensah, last year’s Ivy League DefensivePlayer of the Year. Maia and Kuakumensah were the league’s top two rebounderslast season, averaging 7.5 boards apiece.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (1-0):The Friars start out as legitimate contenders for their first NCAA Tournament appearancesince 2004 under third-year coach Ed Cooley - if it’s dynamic backcourt returnsto health. Sophomore Kris Dunn is out indefinitely after the former McDonald‘sAll-American injured his shoulder in a preseason exhibition while Cotton isdealing with knee tendinitis. Providence still has a strong scoring presence upfront with returning starters Kadeem Batts and LaDontae Henton, who averaged14.8 points and 13 points, respectively, last season.

TIP-INS

1. The Friars have added a physical presence to their rosterwith 7-footer Carson Desrosiers, a 250-pound shot-blocker who transferred from WakeForest.

2. The 6-8 Kuakumensah, who amassed a school-record 66blocked shots last season for Brown, had six blocks in the Bears’ opener.

3. Providence has 27 straight non-conference wins at homedating back to 2009, but is still less than halfway to matching the schoolrecord of 56 (1971-74).

PREDICTION: Providence80, Brown 67