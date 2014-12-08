Preview: Brown at Providence

The excitement Providence generated with its 6-0 start to the season is wearing off in a hurry. The Friars hope to rebound from back-to-back losses when they host Brown on Monday night. Providence’s fast start to the season included neutral-court victories against Florida State and Notre Dame, but a 20-point loss to No. 1 Kentucky and a nine-point defeat against a mediocre Boston College team have the Friars searching for answers.

”I didn’t think we had any pop today,” Friars coach Ed Cooley said, via the Providence Journal, following the loss to the Eagles. “We just looked listless. Our young guys, this is the first time I saw them a little tight. It’s a good learning experience.” Providence’s first chance to rebound comes against a Brown team that has won three of its last four games. The Bears’ offense is led by Leland King, who averages 15.8 points and is grabbing a team-high eight rebounds per game.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT BROWN (4-6): Saturday’s 69-62 victory over Bryant was highlighted by the play of Cedric Kuakumensah, who collected 20 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks. Kuakumensah is the second-leading scorer for the Bears, who need to improve upon their average of 17 turnovers per game. Norman Hobbie is the team’s top 3-point threat with 20 makes in 44 attempts.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (6-2): Point guard Kris Dunn struggled against Kentucky but couldn’t be blamed for the loss to Boston College after going 10-of-13 for 24 points with six assists, four steals and three rebounds against the Eagles. Senior forward LaDontae Henton was on fire through the first six games of the season but has shot 5-of-24 for a total of 12 points in the last two games. Carson Desrosiers anchors the defense with 17 blocks - as many as all of his teammates combined - and is also 5-of-7 from 3-point range this season.

TIP-INS

1. Providence led wire-to-wire in last year’s 73-69 home victory against Brown, led by Tyler Harris’ 21 points.

2. The Friars are 6-0 when scoring more than 60 points and 0-2 when falling below that number.

3. Only two players on the Bears have more assists than turnovers - reserve G Jason Massey (eight assists, four turnovers) and seldom-used F Kyle Haber (one, zero).

PREDICTION: Providence 69, Brown 59