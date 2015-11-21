Preview: Brown at Providence

Kris Dunn has been dominant in one game for Providence and bottled up in another, but the Friars have found a way to win both contests. Dunn seeks a measure of consistency and Providence eyes a bit of revenge when it hosts cross-town rival Brown on Saturday.

Dunn, a preseason All-American and favorite to claim Big East Player of the Year honors, exploded for 32 points and eight steals in a season-opening win over Harvard before being limited to 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting in a 60-59 triumph over Illinois on Wednesday. The Friars survived that nip-and-tuck affair when the Illini missed three shots on their final possession, one of which was a tip-in dunk attempt that clanged off the rim. The Bears have sandwiched road losses around a home win so far, falling at Niagara 75-66 on Wednesday. Providence has won 93 of 121 all-time meetings but Brown pulled off a stunner last season with a 77-67 victory at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Network

ABOUT BROWN (1-2): The Bears have featured a balanced attack with four players averaging between 11 and 12 points, but the team as a whole is shooting just 38.1 percent. Three of those double-digit scorers - Cedric Kuakumensah, Steven Spieth and Tavon Blackmon - combined for 41 points and 17 rebounds in last season’s win at Providence. Kuakumensah, a two-time Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year, has 40 rebounds through the first three games and owns 243 career blocks, 10 away from establishing an Ivy record.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (2-0): Sophomore forward Ben Bentil is averaging 11.5 rebounds through the first two games and scored 18 points in the win over Illinois, while Rodney Bullock added 13. The rest of the Friars combined to go 10-of-31 from the floor, instead surviving on solid defense and character down the stretch. “They had a couple of shots late to win, but I told our players that tonight was a culture win,” head coach Ed Cooley told the Providence Journal. “We showed some grittiness.”

TIP-INS

1. Brown G J.R. Hobbie is 11-for-20 from 3-point range. His teammates are a combined 12-for-66.

2. Bentil and Bullock have combined for 18 offensive rebounds (35 total).

3. Dunn had 16 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals against Brown last season.

PREDICTION: Providence 74, Brown 65