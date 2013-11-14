FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Providence 73, Brown 69
November 14, 2013 / 2:36 AM / 4 years ago

Providence 73, Brown 69

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: Corrected to “outrebounded” in 2nd graph. ... Added “Carson” to 5th graph. ... Added the final item to the notebook)

Providence 73, Brown 69:Tyler Harris scored a career-high 21 points for in a balanced Friars attack asthey turned back a furious second-half comeback by the visiting Bears to stay unbeaten.

Harris, a sophomore who sat out last season after playinghis freshman year at North Carolina State, led three scorers in double figures forProvidence (2-0), along with Kadeem Batts (19 points) and LaDontae Henton (15). The taller Friars outrebounded the Bears 45-33 as Batts had a game-high 11 rebounds with Hentonadding eight.

Sean McGonagill had 21 points and Cedric Kuakumensah added16 points - 10 in the second half - for the Bears (1-1), who overcame a14-point halftime deficit to pull ahead 66-63 with 3:02 remaining. The Bears outscored the Friars 39-29 in the second half after shootingonly 36.4 percent from the floor in the first.

Trailing 48-32 in the opening minute of the second half,Brown roared back behind Kuakumensah to outscore Providence 26-10 and tie thegame at 58 on a pair of Kuakumensah free throws with 8:59 remaining. Brown‘slast lead came at 66-63 on a McGonagill 3-pointer before back-to-back3-pointers by Henton and Josh Fortune - the last coming with 36 seconds left - put the Friars ahead to stay after Providence had missed on its first eight3-point attempts after halftime.

The Friars held a seemingly comfortable 44-30 lead at thehalf after jumping out to a 20-4 advantage to open the game behind 18 combinedpoints from Carson Desrosiers, Batts and Henton. The Bears clawed back to within 32-22on a pair of free throws by Dockery Walker (11 points) with 4:40 remaining beforethe Friars scored eight of the next 10 points to regain their early momentum.

GAME NOTEBOOK:Providence improved to 93-27 all-time overBrown for the most wins the Friars own against any school. ... Paschal Chukwu,a 7-2, 235-pound center from Westport, Conn., was among three high schoolseniors to sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play basketball forProvidence. ... Henton had four of the five steals for the Friars.

