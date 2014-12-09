Brown 77, Providence 67: Leland King led a balanced attack with 16 points as the Bears posted a road upset against the Friars.

Steven Spieth and Cedric Kuakumensah contributed 15 points apiece for Brown (5-6), which had suffered double-digit losses to Northwestern, Holy Cross, Indiana State, Illinois, Austin Peay and American in the last four weeks. The Bears found their footing against their in-state rival, however, knocking down 10-of-23 3-pointers en route to their second win in the last three meetings between the schools.

LaDontae Henton and Kris Dunn finished with 16 points apiece but shot a combined 12-of-31 for Providence (6-3), which has lost three straight since opening the season with six consecutive victories. Tyler Harris added 13 points for the Friars, who missed 15 of their 19 attempts from behind the arc.

Despite trailing 7-2 early, Brown led for most of the first half and entered intermission in a 30-30 tie with Kuakumensah leading the way with 10 points. The score was tied five times in the second half, the last deadlock coming at 44-44 before Kuakumensah and King hit 3s on back-to-back possessions to create a bit of separation.

Jalen Lindsey knocked down a 3-pointer to draw Providence within 52-51 with 5:30 left before JR Hobbie answered quickly with a 3-pointer, and Dunn then drove for a layup before Brown responded again behind another 3-pointer by Hobbie and a layup from King. Spieth’s three-point play made it 67-56 with 1:38 remaining and Providence got within five in the final minute before Spieth closed things out with a 6-of-6 run from the foul line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Spieth was 9-of-9 from the foul line for the Bears, who made their final 10 free throws and finished 19-of-24 from the stripe. Providence converted 13-of-21 freebies. ... Hobbie contributed 13 points and Tavon Blackmon had 11 and seven assists for Brown. ... Dunn committed six of the Friars’ 12 turnovers.