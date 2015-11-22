FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Providence 94, Brown 73
#US College Basketball
November 22, 2015 / 2:33 AM / 2 years ago

Providence 94, Brown 73

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Providence 94, Brown 73

Rodney Bullock recorded 24 points and 10 rebounds while Kris Dunn fell three rebounds shy of a triple-double as host Providence cruised past Brown 94-73 on Saturday.

Bullock, a sophomore forward, led all scorers and hit nine of his 12 field goals, including a 3-pointer, and was 5 for 6 from the foul line.

Dunn, a junior guard and touted NBA prospect, recorded 11 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds to help the Friars to their third straight victory to start the season.

Dunn, who is averaging 17.7 points per game, also had six steals.

Freshman guard Ryan Fazekas added 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers in the process. Providence shot 56.9 percent and knocked down 12 of its 27 attempts from 3-point range.

The Bears (1-3) got 12 points apiece from freshman forward Travis Fuller and sophomore guard Jason Massey.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
