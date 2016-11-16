Preview: Brown at Rhode Island

(Updated: RECASTS first sentence)

Rhode Island will try to keep piling up the points when it hosts in-state rival Brown on Wednesday night. Following an 84-61 triumph in their opener against Dartmouth, the 22nd-ranked Rams were on target in a 107-65 rout of Marist on Monday night, hitting 12-of-21 from 3-point range and shooting 56.5 percent overall.

"I'm not sure we took any bad shots," coach Dan Hurley told reporters after watching his team produce its best offensive output since Feb. 11, 2007. The star tandem of guard E.C. Matthews and forward Hassan Martin combined for 37 points on 11-of-15 shooting and 15 rebounds with neither playing more than 22 minutes. Brown opened up with a 29-point loss to Cincinnati - Rhode Island's next opponent in the event - before bouncing back with an 88-79 win over Niagara on Sunday. The Bears are the most common opponent for the Rams, who own a 106-53 all-time series advantage with wins in 26 of the last 29 meetings -- including an 88-85 overtime victory at Brown last season..

TV: 7 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT BROWN (1-1): Senior Steven Spieth recorded career highs of 27 points and nine assists to go along with 10 rebounds in an outstanding performance versus Niagara. The third-best foul shooter in the Ivy League a season ago at 83 percent, Spieth was 19-of-22 in the victory. Senior guard Tavon Blackmon, who had 14 points and eight assists against Rhode Island last season, added 13 points but he is just 5-of-21 from the floor in the early going.

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND (2-0): Matthews also played turnover-free against Marist and he has shown no effects of the ACL tear that robbed him of most of the 2015-16 season, scoring 43 points while shooting 77.3 percent through the first two games. Martin, guard Jared Terrell and forward Kuran Iverson all average at least 12.5 points. Point guard Jarvis Garrett has offset some sluggish shooting (35.7 percent) with a team-high 10 assists, but backup Jeff Dowtin is day-to-day after missing the previous game with an ankle injury.

TIP-INS

1. Martin has recorded double-doubles in both games out of the gate and has 16 for his career, the active leader in the Atlantic 10.

2. Terrell had 11 points while Garrett finished with eight and seven assists in the overtime win over the Bears last season.

3. Brown G JR Hobbie needs five 3-pointers to become the fifth player in program history with 200 for his career.

PREDICTION: Rhode Island 86, Brown 72