No. 25 SMU 77, Brown 69

Despite missing two starters, No. 25 SMU held off a late charge by Brown to win 77-69 Sunday at Moody Coliseum in University Park, Texas.

Guard Keith Frazier scored a career-high 23 points as the Mustangs outrebounded Brown 42-27 and withstood 15 three-pointers from the visitors from the Ivy League school.

Guard Justin Massey led Brown with 16 points and was 4-of-6 from three-point range.

A 3-pointer by guard Corey Daugherty made it a seven-point game at 74-67 with 1:10 to play, but Brown could not draw closer.

SMU (4-0) was without point guard Nic Moore, the team’s leading scorer with 12 points per game, sat out after re-aggravating the broken pinkie finger on his shooting hand in practice. Forward Ben Moore, who averages 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds, was suspended for violating team rules.

Brown (1-5) hit its first five shots and broke out to an early 14-9 lead. Guard Steven Spieth, brother of pro golfer Jordan Spieth, led Brown with nine points in the first half. Spieth, from Dallas, finished with 14 points and four three-pointers.

SMU quickly warmed up and went on a 17-3 run in the final eight minutes of the first half and posted a 48-37 halftime lead.

Mustangs forward Jordan Tolbert recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.