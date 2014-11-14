Preview: Bryant at Connecticut

Fresh off a stunning run to an NCAA championship, No. 15 Connecticut has some major holes to fill as it prepares to open defense of its title against visiting Bryant University on Friday. The Huskies lost four of their top five scorers, including do-everything point guard Shabazz Napier, who averaged a team-high 18.0 points and seemingly hit every clutch shot in the NCAA tournament. Connecticut has had a bumpy preseason with single-digit wins against Division II foes Southern Connecticut and Assumption.

Kevin Ollie, a former point guard for the Huskies, succeeded Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun and delivered a national title in his second season after the school was ineligible for postseason play in his initial campaign. “I don’t think we would have lost last year at the end no matter who we were playing,” Ollie said. “We had something about our team. That’s what I want us to get back to, but it’s not going to magically happen overnight.” Bryant, which has won 37 games in its first two seasons in the Northeast Conference, must replace its second- and third-leading scorers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SNY, ESPN3

ABOUT BRYANT (2013-14: 18-14): With 2,000-point scorer Alex Francis and point guard Corey Maynard having departed, the Bulldogs will be even more reliant on senior shooting guard Dyami Starks, who averaged a team-high 18.9 points and had five 30-point games last season. Coach Tim Shea also has high hopes for guard Zach Chionuma, a transfer from Boston University, as well as swingman Joe O‘Shea (9.0 ppg) - his nephew - and 6-6 forward Dan Garvin, who led the team in blocked shots (36) despite missing time with mononucleosis. The Bulldogs do not have a player taller than 6-8 and likely will have a problem with bigger front lines, starting with the Huskies.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (2013-14: 32-8): The Huskies have bagged a pair of national titles in the past four seasons behind an All-American point guard (Kemba Walker and Napier), so Ryan Boatright, the top returning scorer at 12.1 points per game, now gets his chance to play the leading-man role. Amida Brimah, a 7-foot center from Ghana, and Phil Nolan provide bulk and defense but not much at the offensive end, meaning Connecticut’s fortunes could hinge on the play of a trio of newcomers - freshman Daniel Hamilton, North Carolina State transfer Rodney Purvis and junior college transfer Sam Cassell Jr. Hamilton, a 6-7 swingman from Los Angeles, had 12 points and 12 boards in the final preseason game while Cassell, the son of the former NBA guard, showed his bloodlines by pouring in 35 points off the bench in two exhibition tilts.

TIP-INS

1. Boatright, the only returning player for Connecticut to average more than 4.1 points, was voted the American Athletic Conference Preseason Player of the year.

2. Starks has hit 183 3-pointers over the past two seasons.

3. Brimah averaged 2.3 blocks but only 3.0 rebounds last season.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 78, Bryant 59