Preview: Bryant at Duke

Duke generated a lot of buzz this offseason for its recent recruiting efforts, but its 2015-16 opener will likely be remembered for the performance of two holdovers from last season’s national championship squad. Grayson Allen and Amile Jefferson look to build upon impressive season debuts on Saturday when the fourth-ranked Blue Devils continue play in the 2K Classic against visiting Bryant.

NBA first-round selections Jahlil Okafor, Justise Winslow and Tyus Jones were among the players that departed from last year’s title team, but Duke signed three McDonald’s All-Americans in this class and has already received commitments from several highly touted prospects for next year’s class. None of that mattered in Friday’s 92-74 win over Siena, however, as Allen scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half – continuing his rise to prominence after playing a key role in the Blue Devils’ victory in the national championship game. Jefferson matched a career high with 19 points and 12 rebounds as well, providing Duke with the kind of production it grew accustomed to last season with Okafor. The Bulldogs settled for a third-place finish in the Northeast Conference last season, but have yet to win a season opener since transitioning to Division I during the 2008-09 campaign.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT BRYANT (2014-15: 16-15): The Bulldogs must replace all-conference selections Dyami Starks (18.6 points) and Joe O‘Shea (10.5), but return a key cog in preseason All-NEC pick Dan Garvin (10.9 points, team-high 7.9 rebounds and a team-best 1.5 blocks). Sophomore 6-7 guard Bosko Kostur was a pleasant surprise after playing a total of 55 minutes through Bryant’s first 18 games as he moved into the starting lineup over the final 13 contests and averaged 11.9 points along with 4.7 rebounds. The Bulldogs also expect another season of significant contributions from backcourt mate Shane McLaughlin (7.5 points, 4.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds), who averaged a NEC-high 36.7 minutes a season ago.

ABOUT DUKE (1-0): Allen and Jefferson combined to shoot 15-of-22 from the field and accounted for 48.9 percent of the Blue Devils’ scoring on Friday. Allen fell one point of his career high while draining a career-high eight free throws while Jefferson continued to leave his mark on the program; the 6-9 senior went 7-of-9 from the field to increase his career field-goal percentage to 61.3 – second-best in Duke history – and collected five offensive boards to move within 21 of 10th place on the school’s all-time list. Brandon Ingram (15 points, two blocks and two steals) was the only freshman to start in the opener, leading a group of four first-year players that combined for 32 points.

TIP-INS

1. Duke has won 117 consecutive non-conference home games since losing at Cameron Indoor Stadium against St. John’s on Feb. 26, 2000.

2. This will mark the second straight season in which the Bulldogs will open the season against the defending national champion. Bryant lost at Connecticut 66-53 to begin the 2014-15 campaign.

3. Allen is 17-of-24 from the field and has scored 53 points in 55 minutes of action over his last two regular-season home games.

PREDICTION: Duke 100, Bryant 66