No. 5 Duke 113, Bryant 75
November 15, 2015 / 3:24 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Guard Grayson Allen scored 28 points and guard Matt Jones made five first-half, 3-point baskets as No. 5 Duke rolled past Bryant 113-75 on Saturday night for its second victory in as many days at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Freshman Brandon Ingram scored 21 points for Duke, hitting 4 of 5 of his 3-point attempts. Jones finished with 19 points, all in the opening half. Forward Amile Jefferson provided 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils (2-0). Guard Luke Kennard also scored 11 points.

Duke led 59-32 at halftime, in large part because of 8-for-11 shooting on 3-pointers. It was a stark contrast to a night earlier when the Blue Devils were 6 for 25 from 3-point range in defeating Siena. Ingram was 1 of 9 from beyond the arc in the opener.

The Blue Devils were 13 for 26 from 3-point range against Bryant.

Duke reached the 100-point mark with more than 5 1/2 minutes to play.

Guard Hunter Ware scored 24 points for Bryant, which was playing in its season opener. Ware connected on 6 of 11 on 3-pointers. Guard Nisre Zouzoua scored 16 points.

The teams met for the first time, with the matchup part of the campus portion of the 2K Classic.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
