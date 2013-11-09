Preview: Bryant at Gonzaga

Kevin Pangos and Gary Bell Jr. will take the floor as the starting backcourt for a third consecutive season when No. 14 Gonzaga hosts Bryant on Saturday in the season opener for both teams. Pangos averaged 11.9 points while helping the Bulldogs climb atop the national rankings last year and Bell averaged nine. Gonzaga’s backcourt also gains a key addition in Gerard Coleman, who sat out 2012-13 after transferring from Providence, where he averaged double figures in scoring his first two seasons.

Gonzaga is thinner up front, where Sam Dower and Przemek Karnowski will try to fill some of the gaps left behind by Kelly Olynyk, now with the Boston Celtics. The Bulldogs hope to get some help in the paint from 7-1, 300-pound freshman Ryan Edwards. Bryant, which went from 2-28 two years ago to 19-12 last season and tied for second in the Northeast Conference, is led by Dyami Starks, a former transfer from Columbia who led the NEC in 3-pointers last season while shooting 40.8 from beyond the arc.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT

ABOUT BRYANT (2012-13: 19-12, 12-6 Northeast Conference): Starks averaged 17.7 points last season and right behind him in the scoring column was forward Alex Francis, who contributed 17.4 points and 8.6 rebounds. Francis is on pace to become the first NEC player to score 2,000 points and take 1,000 rebounds in his career. The Bulldogs have just one center on the roster, 6-8, 250-pound freshman Ellis Williams, who will be counted on to help Francis with the rebounding load.

ABOUT GONZAGA (2012-13: 32-3, 16-0 West Coast Conference): Two players who will likely see increased playing time this season are guards Drew Barham and Kyle Dranginis. Barham averaged 3.2 points in 8.3 minutes last season after transferring from Memphis, Dranginis averaged 2.9 points in 10.4 minutes. In addition to Francis, the Bulldogs should also be helped up front by another incoming freshman, 6-8 forward Luke Meikle, a native of Tacoma, Wash.

TIPS INS

1. Gonzaga forward Kyle Wiltjer will sit out this season after transferring from Kentucky, while Angel Nunez, a transfer from Louisville, will be eligible for the second half of the season.

2. Karnowski, listed at 7-1, 305 pounds, averaged 15.9 points and 11.9 rebounds while playing for Poland at the European U-20 championships last summer in Romania.

3. Bryant lists 11 guards on its 16-man roster.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 83, Bryant 55