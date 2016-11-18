Preview: Bryant at Gonzaga

Making new pieces fit cohesively into a full-fledged basketball team seems to be Gonzaga's thing and the No. 14 Bulldogs look for their third straight victory when they host the Bryant Bulldogs on Friday. Gonzaga is molding three transfers into a revamped lineup and Monday's 69-48 dismantling of a typically good San Diego State team was a solid development for the Zags.

Junior point guard Nigel Williams-Goss (Washington), senior guard Jordan Mathews (Cal) and junior forward Johnathan Williams (Missouri) are the transfers and the trio is providing hope Gonzaga is in store for a magical year. "We adapt and change every year," Gonzaga coach Mark Few told reporters. "I think we do as good a job as anybody figuring out what we got, and then we play to that." Mathews led with 17 points against the Aztecs but Gonzaga's defense was suffocating as it held San Diego State to 28.6 percent from the field. Gonzaga limited its first two opponents - Utah Valley was the first - to 58.5 points and 32.8 percent shooting.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ROOT

ABOUT BRYANT (1-1): The Bulldogs lost to Notre Dame by 25 points in their opener and bounced back with an 88-61 home victory over Division III Salve Regina and now play arguably the toughest opponent they will face all season. "Any time you can get a win in the home opener, it's a great thing," Bryant coach Tim O'Shea said. "Hopefully this will give us some confidence and put us on the right track with some really tough games coming up." Sophomore guard Nisre Zouzoua and freshman forward Sabastian Townes share the team scoring lead at 16 points per game while freshman guard Adam Grant is averaging 14.5.

ABOUT GONZAGA (2-0): Mathews made 89 3-pointers for Cal last season and he is displaying the same stellar long-range form by going 9-of-14 in his first two games with his new squad. Williams-Goss is struggling with his shooting - 32 percent from the field - while averaging 12 points and eight rebounds and Williams also is shooting poorly (2-for-12) while averaging five points and six rebounds. Freshman 7-footer Zach Collins is playing well off the bench and is averaging 12 points and six rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga routed Bryant 100-76 on Nov. 9, 2013 in the lone previous meeting.

2. Bryant has dropped 14 of 18 road games since the beginning of last season.

3. Gonzaga sophomore G Josh Perkins had three points on 1-of-6 shooting against San Diego State after being suspended for the opener due to an October incident in which he was cited for being under the influence.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 91, Bryant 61