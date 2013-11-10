No. 14 Gonzaga 100, Bryant 76: Sam Dower Jr. had 21 points and 17 rebounds and the host Bulldogs pulled away in the final minutes of the first half.

Providence transfer Gerard Coleman scored 15 points off the bench in his debut for the Bulldogs (1-0). Gonzaga’s starting backcourt of Gary Bell Jr. and Kevin Pangos added 14 points apiece.

Dyami Starks scored a career-high 35 points and Alex Francis added 13 for Bryant (0-1), but the two leading scorers from last season didn’t receive much help as the remaining starters combined for 14 points.

Bryant was still within range after Bosko Kostur made a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 29-21 with 7:52 remaining in the first half, but Gonzaga closed with a 20-7 run as Pangos made a driving layup at the buzzer.

Gonzaga didn’t let up in the second half as a 3-point play by Przemek Karnowski extended the lead to 25 with 17:14 remaining and his two free throws made it a 30-point lead about six minutes later. Karnowski contributed 10 points for the Bulldogs.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dower, a 6-10 redshirt senior forward, will be counted on this season to fill some of the void left behind by least season’s leading scorers and rebounders, Kelly Olynyk and Elias Harris, who have moved on to the NBA. … Bryant missed 11-of-12 shots from 3-point distance in the first half, including 0-for-5 for Starks. … Bryant’s 13 fouls in the first half led to 17 free throws for Gonzaga, while the Bulldogs were whistled for five fouls that led to four free throws for Bryant.